Papua New Guinea Prime Minister Marape Advocates for United Pacific Fisheries Development

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape emphasized the importance of unity among Pacific Island Forum (PIF) members regarding fisheries development and the downstream processing of tuna during the Palm (Pacific Islands Leaders Meeting) 10 summit in Japan.

In a meeting with new PIF Secretary-General Baron Waqa, Prime Minister Marape expressed PNG's readiness to support collective efforts to protect and preserve ocean and marine resources, underscoring the vital link between these resources and the wellbeing of Pacific peoples.

"We are establishing special economic zones dedicated to fisheries and fish processing in PNG," Marape announced. "This will enable smaller island nations to process their tuna in PNG, adding value before export."

He pointed out that while the Pacific dominates the tuna export market, particularly to Europe and Asia, most of this tuna is currently exported raw. Marape urged PIF member nations to transition from relying on monetary grants to engaging in trade relationships focused on downstream processing.

Fisheries Minister Jelta Wong and Minister for International Trade and Investment Richard Maru are spearheading the creation of the Pacific Industrial Park in East New Britain and Madang, in line with Marape's vision. The park, situated near the Rabaul port, will serve as a hub for tuna catching, processing, and exporting.

Efforts are already underway, led by the National Fisheries Authority and the East New Britain government, to bring Marape's plans to fruition.





