Papua New Guinea (PNG) Foreign Affairs Minister Justin Tkatchenko has announced that he and the Minister for Oil Palm, Francis Manake, convened a meeting to deliberate on PNG's course of action to become a member of the Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries (CPOPC).

Papua New Guinea Moves Towards CPOPC Membership [Photo by Hon.Tkatchenko]

CPOPC is an organization consisting of palm oil producing countries that adhere to the Charter of the CPOPC. The primary objective of this council is to promote, develop, and enhance cooperation in oil palm cultivation among member countries to ensure long-term benefits for economic development and growth.

PNG has held the status of an observer at CPOPC meetings since 2018. Given the potential benefits, Minister Tkatchenko emphasized the importance of PNG subscribing to the Charter and becoming a full member.

During the meeting, Minister Manake sought clarity on the process of endorsing and ratifying the Charter, which is to be tabled in Parliament. The responsibility for signing and seeking ratification for PNG to accede to the Charter falls under the Foreign Minister's mandate. Minister Tkatchenko assured that the Department of Foreign Affairs will continue to collaborate with Minister Manake’s office to facilitate this process.

Also read