Australia is partnering with Papua New Guinea's National Department of Education to enhance gender, disability, and socially inclusive (GEDSI) environments in schools across the country. This initiative includes the recruitment and training of officers for Inclusive Education Resource Centres (IERCs).

Australia Supports Inclusive Education in PNG Schools [Photo by Australian High Commission PNG]

Eighteen IERC officers recently participated in a training program aimed at improving outreach, screening, diagnosis, and support for children living with disabilities.

Gerehu Callan IERC Program Coordinator, Belinda Sausi, highlighted the significance of the training. Sausi noted that the program provided a clear understanding of the roles and responsibilities of IERC officers, particularly in outreach, monitoring, and evaluation. "Outreach visits are crucial to identifying and supporting children with disabilities," she said.

Sausi also emphasized the necessity for IERCs to be equipped with the appropriate tools, resources, and information. This ensures staff can accurately screen for disabilities and refer children and their families to the appropriate services for diagnosis and support. Additionally, she stressed the importance of IERC staff understanding how to safeguard the rights of the children they assess.

