Air Niugini Flies in VT1S Artists for CocoBeats Event

Three renowned VT1S artists from Fiji—Billy T, Ratu, and Liz Vamarasi—arrived today on Air Niugini’s flight from Nadi to participate in the highly anticipated CocoBeats event, a celebration of Melanesian music scheduled for this Saturday, July 6th, in Port Moresby.

At a media conference involving the artists and sponsors, Air Niugini’s Corporate Communications Manager, Illan Kaprangi, highlighted the airline's commitment to supporting and promoting Melanesian artists and music. Kaprangi noted that Air Niugini facilitated the travel of the three artists and two VT1S members from Nadi to Port Moresby and back.

Kaprangi also mentioned that Air Niugini operates a weekly flight from Port Moresby to Nadi and up to five flights to Honiara, Solomon Islands, per week. He emphasized that Papua New Guinea is the largest Melanesian country, with Port Moresby serving as a hub connecting flights from Melanesia and the Pacific to Australia and Asia, and vice versa.

"Once again, as the national flag carrier, Air Niugini is happy to support our Melanesian wantoks. Enjoy your stay in Port Moresby. We are sure you will give your fans what they have been waiting for. We hope to see you again on one of our flights soon," Kaprangi said.

The CocoBeats event promises to be a vibrant celebration of Melanesian music, with the support of sponsors like Air Niugini ensuring its success.

