SP PNG Hunters Announce Team Line-Up for Round 17 against Norths Devils

July 04, 2024 , ,

 The SP Papua New Guinea Hunters have announced their team list for Round 17, featuring several key changes and returning players. Joshua Lau is set to make a comeback in the starting five-eight position, while Finley will start on the bench. Skipper Ila Alu returns to his role at 13 Lock, with Junior Rop shifting back to the bench. Koso Bandi joins the starting team alongside Anthony Worot to lead the front.


The complete team line-up is as follows:

Starting Line-Up:

  1. Sanny Wabo
  2. Brandon Nima
  3. Clent Lama
  4. Alex Max
  5. Solo Wane
  6. Joshua Lau
  7. Jamie Mavoko
  8. Koso Bandi
  9. Judah Rimbu
  10. Anthony Worot
  11. Whallan Tau-Loi
  12. Benji Kot
  13. Ila Alu (C)

Interchange:

14. Finley Glare

15. Junior Rop

16. Valentine Richard

17. Jordan Pat

18. Joshua Mire


Coach: Paul Aiton

Returning to the squad are Ila Alu and Joshua Lau, while Bruce Bawase, Sakias Komati, and Mansa Kai are out for this round.


