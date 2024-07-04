SP PNG Hunters Announce Team Line-Up for Round 17 against Norths Devils

The SP Papua New Guinea Hunters have announced their team list for Round 17, featuring several key changes and returning players. Joshua Lau is set to make a comeback in the starting five-eight position, while Finley will start on the bench. Skipper Ila Alu returns to his role at 13 Lock, with Junior Rop shifting back to the bench. Koso Bandi joins the starting team alongside Anthony Worot to lead the front.

The complete team line-up is as follows:

Starting Line-Up:

Sanny Wabo Brandon Nima Clent Lama Alex Max Solo Wane Joshua Lau Jamie Mavoko Koso Bandi Judah Rimbu Anthony Worot Whallan Tau-Loi Benji Kot Ila Alu (C)

Interchange:

14. Finley Glare

15. Junior Rop

16. Valentine Richard

17. Jordan Pat

18. Joshua Mire





Coach: Paul Aiton

Returning to the squad are Ila Alu and Joshua Lau, while Bruce Bawase, Sakias Komati, and Mansa Kai are out for this round.





