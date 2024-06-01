The PNG Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary (RPNGC) have successfully conducted the User Acceptance Test (UAT) for the new Online Police Clearance service. This service, now integrated into the E-Government Portal, aims to streamline the process of obtaining police clearances, making it more efficient and accessible for citizens.

User Acceptance Test for Online PNG Police Clearance Completed [Photo by PNGDICT]

The UAT event saw the presence of several high-ranking officials, including RPNGC’s Assistant Commissioner, Crimes, Mr. Hodges Ette, Acting Director Intelligence, Mr. Kasa Wumber, and officers from the relevant RPNGC divisions. Representing DICT were Executive Manager for Development Operations (DevOps) Mr. Joshua Pomaloh, Manager for Monitoring and Evaluation Mr. Jessy Sekere, Business Analyst Mr. Stanley Sungi, and the DevOps team.

Inspector Cornelius Toti, Digital Transformation Officer (DTO) at RPNGC, led the initial presentation. He highlighted the significance of the portal, stating, “We will run through the version one prototype of the Online Police Clearance through the E-Government Portal designed and ready to be deployed by the Department of ICT.” Inspector Toti emphasized that this service is part of the RPNGC’s ICT Rehabilitation Plan and aligns with the Digital Government Act 2021 and the Digital Transformation Policy 2022. “Our Police Clearance service is the first service to be onboarded into the E-Gov portal, as the national government intends to put all services online and in one platform. The police clearance is the first one, and it is a great step forward for both the RPNGC and DICT,” he added.

Mr. Joshua Pomaloh expressed his satisfaction with the progress despite various challenges. “This is a milestone for us as the Police clearance is the first service that will be onboarded into the E-Government Portal. The user journey persona took us quite a while, but we did it because we want to do away with people standing in lines to access this sort of basic service,” said Mr. Pomaloh.

During the walkthrough, the DICT DevOps team, in collaboration with the RPNGC ICT division, demonstrated the user-friendly features of the new system. This new service represents a significant advancement in the digital transformation of public services in Papua New Guinea, aiming to enhance efficiency and accessibility for all citizens.

