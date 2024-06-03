PNG's alternate PM Nominee Renbo Paita Stands Firm: Asserts Defectors' Continued Membership in Pangu Party

In a recent announcement, Finschhafen MP Rainbo Paita asserted that he and 11 other members of the Pangu Party, who have aligned themselves with the Opposition, maintain their party membership status by virtue of not formally resigning. Paita's nomination by the Opposition MPs as their candidate for prime minister in an impending no-confidence motion sets the stage for a political showdown with his own party leader, James Marape. Paita cited governmental inaction on pressing national matters as the catalyst for their defection.

Registrar of Political Parties and Candidates, Emmanuel Pok, clarified that there exists no legal impediment preventing members of the same party from vying for the prime ministerial position. He elaborated on the Supreme Court's 2010 ruling, which effectively nullified sections 57 and 58 of the Organic Law on the Integrity of Political Parties and Candidates (OLIPPAC), thereby granting MPs the autonomy to vote according to their conscience during crucial motions, such as votes of no confidence. Pok also underscored the authority of the Pangu Party members to determine their own fate in alignment with the party's constitution.

A decision made during a recent gathering of Pangu Party members underscores their willingness to extend an olive branch to the 12 MPs who chose to defect. The decision grants these MPs the opportunity to attend a forthcoming party meeting on June 6, during which they will deliberate on their party membership status. This move reflects the party's commitment to internal dialogue and reconciliation.

James Marape, the incumbent leader of the Pangu Party, conveyed a message of respect and acknowledgment towards the dissenting MPs, emphasizing that the party had not taken measures to expel them. He reiterated his readiness to welcome them back into the fold if they opt to return, acknowledging their right to make independent decisions while expressing empathy for the potential ramifications. These developments underscore the fluid and complex nature of the political landscape as the Pangu Party grapples with internal divisions amidst broader national concerns.





