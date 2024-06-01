In a high-scoring encounter, the PNG Hunters were defeated at home by the fast-finishing Souths Logan Magpies with a final score of 48-36. The revamped Magpies, bolstered by several experienced NRL players, proved too strong for the home side, dominating the match from the outset.

PNG Hunters Suffer Another Home Loss to Souths Logan Magpies [Photo : Digicel PNG]

The visitors, determined to cause an upset on PNG soil, executed their game plan to perfection, establishing a commanding 34-10 lead by halftime. Despite a spirited comeback attempt from the South Pacific Brewery-sponsored Hunters, the home side could not maintain their momentum until the final whistle. The Magpies capitalized on this, scoring two additional tries to secure their victory.

Notable performances for the Hunters came from Elijah Roltinga, Valentine Richard, Sanny Wabo, Solo Wane, and Alex Max, whose relentless efforts in the second half showcased their never-say-die attitude.

This defeat marks a consecutive loss for Paul Aiton’s men, following their away defeat to the Mackay Cutters in Australia last week. These back-to-back losses are likely to impact their standing in the Queensland Hostplus Cup competition ladder.

The PNG Hunters will look to rebound next Sunday as they travel to Toowoomba to face the Western Clydesdales in a Round 13 clash.

