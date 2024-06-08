Trukai Industries Donates 5 Tonnes of Rice to Mulitaka Landslide Victims

Trukai Industries has stepped in to assist the victims of the recent landslide in Mulitaka District, Enga, by donating 5 tonnes of rice. This significant contribution will be distributed between two care centers in Mulitaka and Yambali. The logistics of the distribution are being supported by the Australian Defence Force, the PNG Defence Force, and the United Nations, ensuring that the aid reaches those in need efficiently.

Alan Preston, the CEO of Trukai Industries, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting local communities, especially during times of crisis. “Trukai Industries has always been there for its people, especially during times like this when Papua New Guineans are impacted by natural disasters,” Preston stated. He expressed hope that the donation would provide some relief to the victims as they begin to rebuild their lives after the devastating event.

The donation was officially presented by Peter David, Trukai’s Highlands Regional Sales Manager, at the Enga Provincial Government Office. David expressed his confidence in the Enga Natural Disaster Committee's ability to manage the distribution effectively. He praised the committee's communication and coordination efforts, led by Chairman and Provincial Administrator Sandis Tsaka, ensuring that the aid reaches the most affected villages.

Upon receiving the donation, Ben Sarett, Director of Planning for the Enga Provincial Government Natural Disaster Committee, extended his gratitude on behalf of Hon. Governor Sir Peter Ipatas and the Enga Provincial Government. “I would like to thank Trukai Industries for this donation and we appreciate your support towards our people. The donation will be stored here in Wabag Town before being sent to distribution centers,” Sarett said. He also acknowledged the local and international assistance that has been pouring in to help the people suffering from the disaster.

Since the landslide on May 24th, an estimated 7,800 people have been affected, many of whom are dealing with severe trauma. Over the past six years, Trukai Industries, under its TruCare brand, has donated a total of 28,460 tonnes of rice to support victims of natural disasters, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to humanitarian aid and community support.

