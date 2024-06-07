SP PNG Hunters Prepare for Challenging Road Trip Against Western Clydesdales

The SP PNG Hunters face a challenging road trip this Sunday, June 9, as they take on the Western Clydesdales at Toowoomba Sports Ground in Round 13 of the QRL Hostplus Cup. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:10 PM.

After a strong start to their 2024 campaign, the Hunters have hit a rough patch with consecutive losses to the Mackay Cutters and Souths-Logan Magpies. These setbacks have highlighted the importance of team cohesion and the impact of injuries to key players such as Joshua Lau, Whallan Tau-Loi, Robert Mathias, Valentine Richard, Junior Talin, and Sakias Komati.

Head Coach Paul Aiton acknowledged the recent disruptions but remained optimistic. "Obviously we’ve been disappointed with the results over the last two weeks, but we know we’re working in the right direction," said Aiton. "It’s been a bit unstable lately with players coming in and out. We’re a bit short on our edges at the moment but there’s no excuses, and it’s a great opportunity for some of our squad players to come in and step up to the challenge."





Despite the injuries, the Hunters' ability to score points has remained strong. They are currently ranked second in total points across the Hostplus Cup competition, demonstrating their capability to break down even the toughest defensive teams. The combination of Judah Rimbu, Joshua Lau, Jamie Mavoko, and Sanny Wabo has been particularly effective in orchestrating points.





In their recent match against the Souths-Logan Magpies, the Hunters managed an impressive seven tries from just 19 completed sets, showcasing their offensive prowess. However, moments of ill-discipline allowed the Magpies to maintain an early lead, which the Hunters will need to address.





"We’ve been really good in patches, particularly with the ball," Aiton said. "Attack isn’t a problem for us, we just need to keep working on our discipline and staying in our systems in defence. Communication has been a big focus this week. We know if we can keep the talk up and stay connected, it will go a long way to tightening up our edges."





This week, with right-edge backrower Whallan Tau-Loi and left-side half Joshua Lau both managing injuries, the Hunters will rely on their depth. Finley Glare will step into the five-eighth role, and Joshua Mire earns a recall on the bench.





The Western Clydesdales, currently 14th on the QRL ladder, are expected to present a significant challenge, especially with the home-ground advantage and cold conditions. Although the Clydesdales have only one win from their first nine games, they have shown potential, notably with a 32-30 victory over the Redcliffe Dolphins in Round 8.





Historically, the Hunters have had success against the Clydesdales, winning both encounters in the 2023 season. The Hunters secured a 20-10 victory in Round 1 and a dominant 40-point shutout in Round 13.





The key to the Hunters' success this Sunday will be their defensive coordination. How well the new-look edges stay connected and work within their systems will likely determine the outcome of the match.





Player to Watch





With playmaker Joshua Lau out with a minor injury, the Hunters will look to halfback Jamie Mavoko and hooker Judah Rimbu to lead the attack. Mavoko and Rimbu have been pivotal to the Hunters' success this season. Rimbu's tireless presence around the ruck and Mavoko's ability to engage defenders and create opportunities will be crucial.





Rimbu's combination with the forwards and Mavoko's playmaking skills have provided the Hunters with consistent scoring opportunities. Players like Elijah Roltinga, Solo Wane, and fullback Sanny Wabo have all benefited from Mavoko's ball-playing abilities.





When the Hunters score on Sunday, expect significant contributions from Rimbu and Mavoko.





Team List



Sanny Wabo Brandon Nima Clent Lama Elijah Roltinga Solo Wane Finley Glare Jamie Mavoko Valentine Richard Judah Rimbu Junior Rop Benji Kot Ila Alu (c) Jordan Pat Koso Bandi Anthony Worot Joshua Mire Manisa Kai



