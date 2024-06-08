Over 800,000 Malaria Cases in PNG in 2023

Papua New Guinea has recorded over 800,000 confirmed malaria cases and 300 related deaths in 2023, according to Health Minister Dr. Lino Tom. He shared these alarming statistics during the 8th Asia Pacific Leaders' Summit on Malaria Elimination held in Port Moresby.

"These statistics are sobering," Dr. Tom stated. He emphasized that malaria remains a major threat in the region and can be deadly if not diagnosed and treated quickly.

Dr. Tom highlighted that malaria is not only a health issue but also a social and economic burden for the country. He noted that despite progress in the Asia Pacific region, over two billion people are still at high risk of malaria. "Sadly, young children and pregnant women are among the most vulnerable," he added.

Health Minister Dr. Lino Tom.

Climate change has exacerbated the spread of malaria, Dr. Tom explained. Rising temperatures, flooding, and increased rainfall are causing malaria to appear in new areas. "This is the case in my province, Enga, where we are seeing malaria in places not previously affected," he said.

The increase in malaria cases is straining the health system, Dr. Tom noted. The global rise in malaria threatens the progress made so far and adds pressure to healthcare services.

The summit, he explained, is a chance to collaborate on eliminating malaria in the Asia Pacific region. "The summit is an opportunity to share experiences and expertise and to reaffirm our determination to achieve a malaria-free Asia Pacific through collaboration, innovation, and sustainable action," Dr. Tom said.

He praised the summit, which is being held in Melanesia for the first time and welcomed senior officials from 15 countries across the Asia Pacific region.

