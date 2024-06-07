PNG Opposition to Seek Court Order for Parliament Recall After Rejected No-Confidence Motion

The Papua New Guinea Opposition is expected to seek a court order to recall Parliament following a heated debate and their subsequent walkout during Wednesday's session over a rejected motion of no confidence. Parliament has been adjourned until September 3.

Speaker Job Pomat informed the House on Wednesday that the motion of no confidence, filed the previous week, was rejected by the private business committee, which comprises five Government MPs. Following intense resistance and objections from the Opposition, Pomat indicated that he would seek a court's clarification on the committee's decision. Prime Minister James Marape welcomed Pomat's decision to request judicial clarification on the process of bringing the no-confidence motion to Parliament as per Section 145 of the Constitution.

Deputy PNG Opposition leader James Nomane

Opposition Leader Douglas Tomuriesa urged Speaker Pomat to maintain control of the House during the proceedings. Deputy Opposition Leader James Nomane described Wednesday's session as "despicable," criticizing the Speaker for losing control of the House. "It was so disappointing as a first-term MP to witness the lack of grace, humility, and respect for the law," Nomane remarked. He emphasized the supremacy of the Constitution, highlighting that the vote of no confidence stems from Section 145. "The Office of the Prime Minister is the office of the people, not for one man or one district. Any MP can become PM; we have to respect that. There is no accountability now," he added.

Nomane also challenged Prime Minister Marape to allow the motion of no confidence to be put on the notice paper to test his claimed majority support. "If Prime Minister James Marape has the numbers like he claims, he should allow the motion to be tested," Nomane asserted.

Abau MP Sir Puka Temu echoed this sentiment, asserting that Section 145 of the Constitution had been undermined. "It was not the Opposition that was defeated; it was Section 145 of the Constitution," Temu said. He argued that no court should undermine this constitutional provision. Temu further criticized the private business committee's repeated rejection of the motion of no confidence, stating that the committee's composition is biased as all members are from the Government side. "We recommend that two members of the opposition be included in it," he proposed.

Nomane announced that the details of their plan of action would be revealed today after receiving legal advice. "Why that's important is the gravity of the situation," he stated. The conflicting perspectives and procedural disputes have heightened tensions within Parliament, prompting the Opposition's move to seek judicial intervention.





Also read