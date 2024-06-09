SP PNG Hunters Hold off Fast-Finishing Western Clydesdales 28-22

The SP PNG Hunters successfully fended off a strong second-half comeback from the Western Clydesdales to secure a 28-22 victory in a thrilling match at the Toowoomba Sports Ground in Toowoomba, Australia. This match, marked by dynamic plays and strategic execution, showcased the prowess of both teams but ultimately favored the Hunters.





The game kicked off with an early try by Clent Lama of the PNG Hunters in the 3rd minute, promptly converted by Jamie Mavoko to set the tone. The Western Clydesdales quickly responded with a try by Kaden Buhse in the 7th minute. However, the Hunters dominated the first half, with additional tries from Benji Kot, Elijah Roltinga, and Sanny Wabo, extending their lead significantly. By halftime, the scoreboard read 24-10 in favor of the PNG Hunters.





The second half saw the Western Clydesdales mounting a determined comeback. Taniela Otukolo crossed the line in the 43rd minute, followed by Drew Timms in the 59th minute. Corey Fenning was on point with his conversions, narrowing the gap significantly. However, the Hunters' Judah Rimbu's try in the 52nd minute, along with Mavoko's successful conversions, ensured they maintained a lead that the Clydesdales couldn't quite overcome.





Despite the Clydesdales' best efforts in the final minutes, the Hunters' defense stood firm. The match's closing stages were tense, with the Clydesdales pushing hard for a late victory, but the Hunters managed to hold them off, securing a well-deserved win. The final whistle confirmed a 28-22 victory for the SP PNG Hunters, who demonstrated exceptional skill and resilience throughout the match.





The SP Hunters' victory propels them up the Hostplus Cup ladder, moving them into the top eight. This significant achievement highlights their consistent performance this season and boosts their prospects as the competition progresses. The Hunters' fans will be eagerly watching to see if their team can maintain this momentum and secure a spot in the finals.

Try Scorers PNG hutners

Clent Lama 3'

Benji Kot 25'

Elijah Roltinga 28'

Sanny Wabo 35'

Judah Rimbu 52'





Kick Conversion

Jamie Mavoko 3'

Jamie Mavoko 27'

Jamie Mavoko 30'





Full - time : SP PNG Hunters 28 Western Clydesdales 22





Also read