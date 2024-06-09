Governor Muthuvel Condemns Fake News Targeting Sir Julius Chan

Papua New Guinea's West New Britain Governor Sasindran Muthuvel issued a public warning about a repeat offender from New Ireland Province spreading fake news. The warning came in response to a widely circulated social media post that falsely claimed the death of Sir Julius Chan, causing widespread alarm. Governor Muthuvel emphasized that this individual has repeatedly fabricated and distributed fake news about Sir Julius, causing unnecessary fear among the public.

Governor Muthuvel [left] Condemns Fake News Targeting Sir Julius Chan [right]

Governor Muthuvel expressed his frustration with the ongoing fake news campaign against Sir Julius Chan. He noted that this individual has posted false reports about Sir Julius's death multiple times over the years, with five such posts occurring in the past year alone and even more since 2020. "The posts are typically written in all capital letters and feature heavily edited images," Muthuvel explained. He suggested that the perpetrator is motivated by a personal vendetta against Sir Julius, who remains a highly respected leader both in New Ireland and on a national level.

The governor reassured the public about Sir Julius's well-being, stating that he had spoken to Sir Julius earlier that morning. "Sir Julius was in his usual high spirits and remains committed to supporting government meetings in person if needed," Muthuvel said. He contrasted Sir Julius's dignified demeanor with that of the offender, whom he described as desperate and power-hungry. Muthuvel lamented the offender's lack of ability and courage to keep personal and political differences private, instead resorting to causing public fear and concern about a senior leader's life.

Governor Muthuvel urged the public to remain vigilant against the social media agitator, who has targeted various individuals to further their personal agenda. "It's not just Sir Julius; many others, including myself, have been targets of this person's attacks," he noted. The posts often claim to have insider information about PANGU Pati or politics in general. "We are aware of your games and will reveal you publicly soon enough," Muthuvel warned, signaling a firm stance against the continued spread of false information.

