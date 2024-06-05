PNG Hunters' versatile player Benji Kot will celebrate a major milestone this Sunday as he suits up for his 50th Queensland Hostplus Cup game. The 26-year-old Western Highlands native will reach this impressive feat during their clash against the Western Clydesdales in Toowoomba, Australia.





SP PNG Hunters Benji Kot to Celebrate 50th Queensland Hostplus Cup Game [PNG Hunters Photo]

Kot debuted for the Hunters in 2021, earning the number 91 jersey. Since then, he has showcased his adaptability by playing in various positions, including center and forward, while contributing a significant 21 tries across his 49 appearances.





The Hunters boast a strong lineup for this weekend's round 13 encounter, with several other experienced players joining Kot on the field. These include Brandon Nima (84 games, 32 tries), Solo Wane (57 games, 27 tries), Judah Rimbu (57 games, 11 tries), Junior Rop (48 games, 8 tries), Ila Alu (75 games, 2 tries), and Jordan Pat (25 games, 3 tries).





Despite Coach Paul Aiton's determination to turn things around and secure a finals berth, the team's inconsistent form has resulted in their current 11th place position. Recent back-to-back losses against the Mackay Cutters (away) and the Souths Logan Magpies (home) have pushed the Hunters down the ladder in the 15-team competition.





However, coach Paul Aiton's aspirations for a top-eight finish remain uncertain. This Sunday's match presents an opportunity for the Hunters to get back on track as they face another team outside the top eight, the Clydesdales. The game will be held at the Toowoomba Sports Ground in Toowoomba.

