The Bank of South Pacific (BSP) today donated a K292,000 ECG Vivid Ultrasound Machine to the Operation Open Heart Foundation (OOHF) at the Port Moresby General Hospital (POMGEN).

This machine will enable the OOHF team to commence screening heart patients in other provincial hospitals.

BSP Donates K292,000 ECG Machine to Operation Open Heart Foundation [Photo supplied]

Catherine Johnson, Chairlady of OOHF and Deputy Chairlady PMGH, expressed her gratitude to BSP for their unwavering support. She acknowledged the continuous support of PMGH and Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited for the past 30 years.

Johnson said BSP's donation is crucial in ensuring infants and children receive critical heart disease screening and lifesaving surgeries. Their longstanding partnership has allowed them to train over 150 doctors and nurses.

The donation of the portable ECG Vivid Ultrasound Machine will allow OOHF to diagnose and treat heart conditions, particularly in children.

"It is not merely a piece of equipment, but a life line, a beacon of hope for many families who otherwise might not have access to such available medical technology and will undoubtedly save many lives in the future," Johnson said.

Members of the Brisbane Broncos NRL Team were also present during the handover ceremony.





