Papua New Guina Prime Minister James Marape has expressed his support for Speaker Hon. Job Pomat’s decision to seek judicial clarification regarding the process of submitting a Motion of Vote of No Confidence (VONC) in the Prime Minister, as outlined in Section 145 of the Constitution.

This announcement came following the Parliamentary Private Business Committee's rejection of the latest VONC motion filed by the Opposition. The rejection was based on the grounds that certain sections of the application were not properly completed in accordance with parliamentary standing orders.

PNG PM Marape Welcomes Speaker’s Decision to Seek Court's Interpretation on VONC Motion Filing

PM Marape highlighted that this was the fifth consecutive attempt by the Opposition to lodge the motion, each time encountering errors. He questioned the Opposition's repeated failures to adhere to basic procedural requirements.

"The proposal to change Government is no lightweight matter. It is a Constitutional matter of attempting to change a government mandated through elections," PM Marape stated. "It has become apparent that for the fifth time in a row, the Opposition has made mistakes in filling a basic form according to the requirements of law and parliamentary standing orders."

PM Marape expressed his satisfaction with the Speaker's decision to seek the Court’s guidance. "I am happy that the Speaker is going to the Courts to clarify himself. Only the Courts will clear whether the Private Business Committee is right or wrong," he said.

The Prime Minister urged Papua New Guineans to question why the Opposition continuously fails to correctly bring the VONC motion to Parliament. He noted that the Opposition had been duly notified of the session's duration yet repeatedly made mistakes. Additionally, the Opposition was unable to prevent the session’s adjournment due to insufficient support.

"You don’t go fishing for numbers. You produce your numbers, stop the adjournment, and change the course of the Parliament sitting. Unfortunately, they did not have the numbers once again," PM Marape remarked.

He advised the people of Papua New Guinea not to be misled by the Opposition's actions, emphasizing that their consistent lack of numbers undermines their efforts.

"To our people of Papua New Guinea, do not get caught up by the game being played by the Opposition because they do not have the numbers," concluded the Prime Minister.

