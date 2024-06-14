PNG's Wau-Waria MP Narewec Advocates for Enhanced Data and Technology Integration in Government Systems

Wau-Waria MP Hon. Marsh Narewec has called for greater integration of data and technology in government operations as Papua New Guinea prepares for its upcoming census. Narewec emphasized the critical need for a robust information communication system to ensure the success of the census.

Narewec highlighted that the current methods of data collection and ICT procurement are outdated and inefficient. "Our current approach is insufficient and needs significant reform. We are missing out on many opportunities due to the siloed operations of our agencies, which hampers our national progress," Narewec stated.

He stressed the importance of overhauling the system with a focus on transparency and governance in ICT procurement. Narewec raised concerns about the impact of existing procurement practices on the local ICT sector and emphasized the necessity for competitive bidding processes that adhere to established best practices.

"Transparency is crucial to prevent suspicions of corruption and mismanagement. Public funds must be utilized effectively, delivering value for money," Narewec asserted. He called for a detailed cost breakdown and comparison with local market rates to ensure expenditures are justified.

To maintain public trust, Narewec demanded the immediate release of detailed procurement information and called for an independent audit to ensure accountability.

He also advocated for the decentralization of data collection, proposing that Provincial Governments, District Development Authorities (DDAs), and Local Level Governments (LLGs) be given responsibility for this task. "Decentralizing data collection will ensure more accurate and comprehensive data. These local bodies are already funding census preparatory work, so it makes sense to formalize their responsibility and enhance accountability," Narewec explained.

Narewec highlighted the potential of the ICT sector, especially digital MSMEs, to drive innovation. "Local SMEs within our ICT cluster have the capability to develop and implement necessary technologies. However, the government's reluctance to support indigenous Papua New Guinean SMEs in the digital space is puzzling," he remarked.

He emphasized the need for reliable internet connectivity and urged the National Information and Communications Technology Authority (NICTA) to expedite licensing for providers like Starlink. "Reliable internet is essential for the efficient synchronization of data collected on android tablets to a central data center," Narewec noted.

Furthermore, Narewec stressed the importance of establishing a secure and accessible data storage solution for census data. "A secure data storage system is imperative to ensure data utility and protection against unauthorized access or breaches," he concluded.

