In a major setback for the PNG Hunters, their powerful front rower, Seal Kalo, has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2024 season. Kalo, renowned for his strength and resilience on the field, sustained an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during the match against the Mackay Cutters.

Formidable PNG Hunters Front Rower Seal Kalo Suffers Season-Ending Injury [Photo by QRL.COM.AU/PNG Hunters]





Kalo’s injury is a significant blow to the PNG Hunters. His formidable presence in the front row has been a key component of the team’s defensive and attacking strategies. Known for his robust tackling and ability to penetrate defensive lines, Kalo’s absence will be keenly felt by his teammates and coaches, who have expressed their concern and support during this challenging time.





Recovering from an ACL injury is a demanding process. Kalo underwent successful surgery in Australia, performed by one of the country’s leading knee surgeons, who had previously operated on SP PNG Hunters teammate Epel Kapinias earlier this year.





Following the surgery, Kalo will begin an intensive rehabilitation program designed to restore the strength, stability, and functionality of his knee. This program will include physiotherapy, strength training, and possibly other therapeutic interventions to ensure a thorough recovery. He will receive high-level support from the Dolphins NRL medical staff, alongside daily guidance from the SP PNG Hunters’ own expert medical team.





Despite this setback, Kalo remains optimistic about his return to the sport. The extended break, while challenging, offers an opportunity for him to focus on areas of physical conditioning that are often overlooked during the rigors of the season. This period can be used to build overall strength, enhance flexibility, and gain a deeper understanding of the game from a new perspective.





Also read