PNG Prime Minister's Office Warns Opposition Against Unfounded Accusations

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea - In a recent media statement, the Office of the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea has issued a caution to the Opposition, urging them to refrain from making unsubstantiated claims against the Government for the sake of political point-scoring. The statement emphasizes that the people of Papua New Guinea deserve more substantive policy dialogue and information discourse from the Opposition, referred to as the 'Alternate Government.'

On Monday, May 27, 2024, the Government officially relocated to Loloata Island Resort to accommodate Members of Parliament (MPs) arriving from various electorates ahead of the Parliamentary sitting, which commenced on Tuesday, May 28, 2024. MPs residing in Port Moresby were not housed at the resort but attended the Government Caucus meetings at Loloata Island Resort as required.

PNG Prime Minister James Marape

Following the adjournment of Parliament on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, most MPs returned to their constituencies. All expenses incurred during the Parliamentary session were covered by Pangu Pati and its Coalition Partners for their respective MPs. The Prime Minister's Office has confirmed that no Government funds were used for these expenses, upholding the principles of good governance and accountability.

Prime Minister James Marape utilized Thursday, June 6, and Friday, June 7, to conduct workshops with Government Ministers and key departmental heads. The statement underscores the importance of maintaining governmental functions beyond political activities and reaffirmed the Government's commitment to its mandate to lead the country.

The Prime Minister's Office strongly refuted the Opposition's claims, stating, "For the Opposition to put a political spin on normal Government business is uncalled for. The Office of the Prime Minister categorically denies these allegations."

