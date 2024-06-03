New Porgera Limited Reaffirms Support for Mulitaka Landslide Victims

New Porgera Limited (NPL) has reiterated its commitment to assisting the victims of the Mulitaka landslide in Enga Province. NPL General Manager James McTiernan expressed this support on Friday while addressing the Mulitaka community during Prime Minister Hon James Marape's visit to the affected areas.

In addition to its ongoing relief efforts, NPL is providing manpower assistance to the Enga Provincial Government at the disaster operations center in Wabag. McTiernan stated, "Alongside our community relations officers at the landslide site, we have committed several of our employees to support the operations center full-time with logistics, procurement, community relations, and media. As the largest business operation in the province and in line with Barrick's partnership philosophy, we see it as our duty to collaborate closely with the Enga Provincial Government to continue the relief efforts on the ground with key stakeholders from donor agencies, government, and others."

New Porgera Limited (NPL) and Barrick Niugini Limited (BNL) Country Manager, Karo Lelai (left) handing over the second donation of relief supplies from the Porgera mine to Dorothy Kukum, Director Community Development with Enga Provincial Government.[Photo supplied]

NPL praised the Enga Provincial Government for its swift response and coordination of relief efforts on the ground.

On Friday, the company delivered its second donation of relief supplies at the Mulitaka Health Center. The relief package included essential food items and tarpaulins for temporary shelter at the Mulitaka disaster care center. Additionally, NPL has provided heavy earth-moving equipment to assist in the relief operations.

NPL acknowledged the support of the PNG resource sector, particularly through the PNG Chamber of Energy and Resources (PNG CORE) Mulitaka Disaster Committee, in the emergency relief efforts. The Chamber's sub-committee, chaired by NPL Country Manager Ms. Karo Lelai, will oversee the expenditure of funds to support the relief efforts led by the Enga Provincial Government Disaster Committee.

