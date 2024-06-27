PNG's airline Air Niugini Secures Two-Year Fuel Supply Agreement

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea – Minister for State Owned Enterprises, William Duma, has announced a significant agreement that secures Air Niugini's fuel supply for the next two years. This arrangement, celebrated by State Owned Enterprises including Air Niugini, Ok Tedi Mining Limited, and Pacific Energy Aviation Limited (PEAL), marks a crucial development for Papua New Guinea's aviation sector.

Minister Duma underscored the economic importance of aviation in the nation, emphasizing the necessity of ensuring a stable fuel supply for Air Niugini. The agreement addresses previous challenges, particularly with international supplier Puma Energy suspending fuel deliveries due to foreign exchange issues.

According to the terms, Ok Tedi Mining Limited (OTML) will provide foreign exchange to enable Air Niugini to purchase fuel. Pacific Energy Aviation Limited (PEAL) will manage aviation fuel storage and oversee delivery to Jacksons International Airport.

Minister Duma expressed confidence that this collaborative effort will strengthen Air Niugini's operational reliability and contribute positively to Papua New Guinea's aviation industry. The agreement reflects a strategic initiative aimed at safeguarding critical national infrastructure and essential services.

