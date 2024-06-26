Junior Rop to Captain PNG Hunters Team in Key Match Against Ipswich Jets

Milestone man Junior Rop will lead the PNG Hunters this weekend against the Ipswich Jets in Round 16 of the Queensland Hostplus Cup competition.

Rop, set to play his record 50th game this Sunday, has been named skipper for the match, taking over from club captain Ila Alu, who has been omitted for this clash.

Hunters head coach Paul Aiton congratulated the Western Highlander on his achievement at the tier-two level. Aiton noted that if it weren't for Rop's attitude and various personal and family issues, he would have reached this milestone long ago.

“Rop has battled numerous challenges throughout his rugby league career,” Aiton remarked. “Despite these, he has shown immense resilience and never given up, which is a testament to this moment.”

Aiton confirmed that to celebrate this achievement, Rop would lead the team out of Ipswich as captain.

“Yes, Ila Alu is out and Junior Rop has been promoted to 13,” Aiton told the media today. “Rop will captain the side. He will play his 50th game. He had a slow start this season due to injuries and personal issues, but we are really happy for him. Hopefully, he makes his 50th game special.”

Aiton also mentioned that Manisa Kai would come off the bench for his second game in the Hostplus Cup, along with Sakias Komati.

Rop, who made his debut in 2019 and earned the Hunter #71, had a strong club performance last season, which earned him a spot in the PNG Kumuls team for the Pacific Championships Bowl Challenge. He played two games, coming off the bench, and was part of the Bowl-winning team.

Rop will join the ranks of others who have celebrated similar achievements earlier this season, including Judah Rimbu and Benji Kot.

