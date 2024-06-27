Papua New Guinea Faces Marine Pilot Shortage Amidst Industry Expansion

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea – The Australasia Marine Pilot Institute regional conference in Port Moresby this week highlighted serious concerns over the shortage of marine pilots in Papua New Guinea, where the current count stands at approximately 40 or more. Stakeholders expressed these concerns against the backdrop of anticipated growth in oil and gas projects, which will increase demand for skilled pilots.

Josephine Clark, President of AMPI, [Photo by PNGPCL]

Josephine Clark, President of AMPI, underscored the National Maritime Safety Authority's emphasis on the pilot shortage. Clark noted that pilot service providers have also raised alarms about the need for more pilots amidst ongoing regulatory reviews and training deficiencies.

Clark pointed out significant gaps in pilot training and licensing within PNG, advocating for enhanced training efficiency and better coordination of pilot movements across regions to address these challenges effectively.

She urged pilot service providers, including PNG Ports and Niugini Pilots Limited, both members of AMPI, to engage with the institute for access to resources and best practices.

"Improving training efficiency and potentially adopting a regional pilotage model could substantially enhance operational efficiency," Captain Clark remarked during the conference.

Clark emphasized the importance of aligning PNG's pilotage standards with international benchmarks, stressing the necessity for updated regulations, technological advancements, and improved operational standards to meet global norms.

"While national regulations provide a foundational framework, AMPI membership empowers pilot service providers to implement robust safety management systems and adopt industry best practices," Clark concluded.

