Papua New Guinea Commissions Nine New Heads of Missions

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea - Papua New Guinea has commissioned nine new Heads of Missions in a move to strengthen its diplomatic ties internationally. The announcement was made by PNG Foreign Affairs Minister Justin Takchenko, highlighting the country's commitment to enhancing its global presence.

Deputy Prime Minister Hon. John Rosso MP, Foreign Affairs Secretary Elias Wohengu, and our Newly Appointed Heads of Missions. [Photo by PNG Foreign Affairs Minister]





The newly appointed Heads of Missions are:

High Commissioner to Malaysia: His Excellency Mr. Jimmy Ovia Permanent Representative/Ambassador to the United Nations: His Excellency Mr. Fred Sarufa High Commissioner to India: His Excellency Mr. Vincent Sumale High Commissioner to the United Kingdom: Her Excellency Ms. Betty Palaso Ambassador to the Republic of Indonesia: His Excellency Mr. Simon Namis Ambassador to the Republic of Korea: Her Excellency Ms. Helen Aitsi Ambassador to Israel (Jerusalem): His Excellency Mr. Henry Mokono High Commissioner to Singapore: His Excellency Mr. Kapi Maro Ambassador to Belgium: His Excellency Mr. Joseph Varo

Minister Takchenko emphasized the significance of this occasion, noting that the new diplomats will play a crucial role in fostering stronger international relationships and promoting Papua New Guinea's interests abroad. The appointees celebrated this milestone with their families before preparing to leave for their respective posts.





Next: