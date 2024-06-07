Chaos in PNG Parliament: Opposition Leader Blames Clerk for Rejected Motion of No Confidence

Papua New Guinea Parliament was thrown into turmoil on Wednesday as Opposition Leader Douglas Tomuriesa accused Clerk to Parliament Kala Aufa of mishandling a motion of no confidence, leading to its rejection.

Tomuriesa claimed that the motion had been submitted to Aufa, who assured him that everything was in order. Tomuriesa questioned where the mistake had occurred, stating that Speaker Job Pomat had given the motion to the Clerk to verify, and after 10 minutes, Aufa confirmed that everything was in order. Tomuriesa emphasized that the Clerk confirmed and stamped the motion, satisfying the Opposition.

However, Speaker Pomat told Parliament that the private business committee had rejected the motion due to errors on the form. This announcement led to an uproar, with Tomuriesa repeatedly urging the Clerk to advise the Speaker during the height of the chaos.

Mr.Aufa said the motion had never been submitted to him directly, but rather given straight to the Speaker. Aufa explained that even if the motion had been given to him, he would have had only a minute to review it. He noted that once a motion is given to the Speaker, it goes directly to the Private Business Committee. Aufa suggested that the Opposition could have submitted the motion earlier or reviewed it in his office before presenting it to the Speaker, but this did not happen.

The conflicting accounts from Tomuriesa and Aufa have highlighted significant procedural misunderstandings, contributing to the controversy and confusion within Parliament.





