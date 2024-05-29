PNG Foreign Affairs Minister Tkatchenko Commends Australia's Comprehensive Response to Kaokalam Landslide

Papua New Guinea's Foreign Minister, Justin Tkatchenko, emphasized that Australia's recent $2.5 million (approximately K6.5 million) funding commitment for the people of Kaokalam extends far beyond mere financial assistance.

Australia’s Disaster Assistance Response Team have landed last night in Papua New Guinea, ready to help following the devastating landslide in Enga Province [Photo by Australian High Commission PNG]

Tkatchenko highlighted that the support announced by Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles MP, which includes an initial K6.5 million (A$2.5 million) in humanitarian assistance, is a testament to the enduring strength of Papua New Guinea-Australia relations in both prosperous and challenging times.

Tkatchenko expressed profound gratitude towards Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Foreign Minister Penny Wong, and the broader Australian government and populace. He noted that Australia's unconditional readiness to assist Papua New Guinea in facing their most formidable challenges holds significant meaning for the nation, adding that this commitment will leave a lasting impact on the people of Kaokalam.

Australia's swift response to Papua New Guinea's call for aid underscores the deep-rooted partnership and solidarity between the two nations. Tkatchenko stated that Papua New Guinea would forever be grateful for Australia's unwavering support during their times of need.

The aid package, which includes technical experts, emergency relief supplies, and support from civil society organizations, aims to bolster the immediate response and recovery efforts following the devastating landslide in Enga Province. Additionally, the Australian Defence Force is set to offer logistical support.

Tkatchenko mentioned that the multifaceted support from Australia signifies a broader gesture of camaraderie and mutual assistance, reinforcing the strong ties that bind the two neighboring .

