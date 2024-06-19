Port Moresby, June 19, 2024 – Papua New Guinea's Foreign Affairs Minister, Justin Tkatchenko, expressed his pleasure and honor in welcoming Senator Penny Wong, Australia's Minister for Foreign Affairs, along with other high-ranking government officials to Port Moresby for the 30th Papua New Guinea-Australia Annual Ministerial Forum.

Minister Tkatchenko highlighted that the discussions centered on the pillars of the Comprehensive Strategic and Economic Partnership (CSEP), aimed at fortifying bilateral relations and cooperation on issues of mutual interest. He emphasized that Pillar 1 of the CSEP focuses on maintaining strong democracies for a stable future, which includes a shared commitment to functional and accountable democratic systems, stability, security, prosperity, and enhanced gender and social inclusion programs.

PNG Foreign Affairs Minister Welcomes Australian Delegation for 30th Annual Ministerial Forum[Photo by Hon. Justin Tkatchenko]

Pillar 2, according to Tkatchenko, focuses on strengthening ties with neighbors and global partners. He acknowledged the collaborative efforts of PNG and Australia in reinforcing Pacific unity and encouraging consensus through transparent and inclusive decision-making in regional forums. Tkatchenko also praised the mutual assistance provided by both nations during regional crises.

Key topics discussed during the forum included the Strategic Cooperation for Security and Stability, encompassing a Bilateral Security Agreement, Policing and Justice, Defense Cooperation, Border and Maritime Security, Cyber Security and Telecommunications, and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief. Tkatchenko welcomed Australia's initiative to build strategic trust with Pacific Island countries, emphasizing the importance of securing law and order to unlock greater economic potential.

In the area of economic partnership, Tkatchenko noted progress in fostering a mutually beneficial PNG-Australia Economic Partnership, focusing on economic growth, resilience, business ties, trade, and investment. He praised the forum for Senior Officials and the Government to Business (G2B) forum as steps in the right direction for promoting trade facilitation.

Discussions on social and human development included the Australian Development Partnership with PNG. Tkatchenko welcomed the Australia-PNG Development Partnership Plan (DPP), aligning with PNG's Vision 2050 and Medium-Term Development Plan IV. Emphasis was placed on socio-economic development in sectors such as education, health, gender and women's empowerment, and climate change.

The signing of the Joint Statement on Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) Cooperation was highlighted as a significant step in building quality human resources for PNG. Tkatchenko mentioned the current value of Australia's TVET investment at AU$60 million and requested an increase to AU$100 million.

Furthermore, Tkatchenko acknowledged the positive impact of engaging young Papua New Guineans as seasonal workers under the employment visa, contributing to better community livelihoods and serving as a source of revenue and human resource development. He thanked the Australian Government for their 50% participation in the Pacific Employment Visa (PEV).

Tkatchenko concluded by expressing gratitude for Australia's ongoing commitment to PNG's development aspirations since independence in 1975. He reassured Foreign Minister Wong of the importance PNG places on its bilateral relationship with Australia, emphasizing that "Friendship should be built on trust" and valuing Australia as a critical bilateral partner.





