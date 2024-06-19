CPL Group has opened a new Stop & Shop Supermarket at 8 Mile, Port Moresby, overcoming significant challenges faced earlier this year. The new supermarket is located in the New Horizon Building Complex along ATS Road, near the Kennedy, SkyView, and Malolo Housing Estates. The store operates daily from 8 AM to 7 PM.

CPL Group Opens New Stop & Shop Supermarket in 8 Mile, Port Moresby





CPL Group's CEO, Navin Raju, emphasized the company's resilience and commitment to the community. "The opening of the 8 Mile shop exemplifies our resilience and commitment to serving the Papua New Guinean community. This convenient new location will provide residents of the area with easy access to a wide range of essential goods and services," Raju said.





Raju also highlighted the company's dedication to supporting local businesses by stocking products from PNG's SMEs and suppliers, which have seen a reduction in sales volume since January. "By stocking products from PNG's SMEs and suppliers, we support these vital members of our economy," he added.





With the addition of the 8 Mile location, CPL Group now operates six supermarkets in Port Moresby, including branches in Waigani Central, Downtown, Boroko, Badili, and Airways.





CPL Group remains committed to being PNG’s favorite retailer and has invited customers in the 8 Mile area to visit the new shop. "Your continued support is what fuels our growth and allows us to give back to the communities we serve," Raju concluded.

Also read