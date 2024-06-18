The MAF (Mission Aviation Fellowship) floatplane ‘P2-WET’ has finally landed in Western Province, Papua New Guinea, much to the delight of hundreds of cheering locals. The plane touched down on Lake Murray, PNG’s largest lake, which spans 647 square miles and is home to approximately 20,000 people living on tiny islands or in surrounding coastal villages.

MAF Floatplane Lands in Western Province, PNG, Bringing Hope to Remote Communities [Photo by Terry Fahey & Mandy Glass/ MAF PNG]

In regions where major roads are absent, accessing these isolated communities via dinghy or canoe can take hours. The introduction of the floatplane promises to revolutionize healthcare delivery, particularly through Aerial Health Patrols.

According to MAF PNG, deploying medics by boat limits their ability to reach multiple locations efficiently in a day. With the floatplane now operational, medical teams can swiftly reach numerous sites, drastically improving response times and potentially multiplying their outreach efforts several times over.

Initially benefiting six remote communities, MAF PNG plans to extend this service to 24 locations in the near future. This initiative is expected to significantly enhance healthcare access and support across these remote areas, marking a milestone in improving the wellbeing of local residents.

