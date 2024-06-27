Former Kumuls legend and captain David Mead has voiced strong support for Papua New Guinea's ambition to establish a team in the NRL, emphasizing the potential positive impacts on the country's social and economic landscape.

In a statement on his social media, Mead highlighted the transformative power of rugby league in PNG, describing it as a catalyst for cultural and social change.

“NRL, rugby league in particular in PNG is a vehicle that's used for driving positive behavior, positive changes, positive attitudes within the country,” Mead remarked.

David Mead Pushes for Port Moresby-Based NRL Team Despite Challenges

While acknowledging challenges in player development pathways, Mead expressed firm commitment to establishing a club based in Port Moresby, citing potential economic benefits and positive changes for the nation.

“I believe that an NRL team is not going to solve everything but there's going to be economic benefits to having a PNG team in the NRL as well one thing I do believe is going to be great for the country,” Mead asserted.

Reflecting on recent challenges faced by PNG, Mead emphasized the need for positive change and the potential of an NRL team to contribute by creating jobs and attracting international investment.

“After January 10 when the businesses were looted and destroyed… I think PNG needs positive change and I believe that this NRL team can bring in a lot of positive change,” Mead stated.

Papua New Guinea's efforts to establish an NRL club receive robust support from both the PNG and Australian governments, underscoring bilateral relationships aimed at fostering development and cooperation between the two countries.

