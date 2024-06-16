Papua New Guinea Expands Local Governance Structure Ahead of 2024 Elections

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea - In preparation for the 2024 Local Level Government (LLG) and Wards Election set for July, Papua New Guinea has approved 41 new LLG representatives and 456 new Wards. This expansion increases the total number of LLGs across the country from 331 to 372, and the number of Wards from 6,375 to 6,831.

Minister for Provincial and Local Level Government Affairs, Mr. Soroi Eoe, made the announcement while presenting the National Executive Council-approved Gazette. This document outlines detailed information on polling schedules and the updated count of LLGs and Wards. He emphasized the role of his ministry and department as key stakeholders in the election process.

Minister for Provincial and Local Level Government Affairs, Mr. Soroi Eoe

Minister Eoe explained that the expansion was facilitated following requests from several Provincial Governments that met the necessary requirements. The creation of new LLGs and Wards is intended to accommodate the increasing administrative needs of various regions.

He also clarified that the law provides two methods for electing LLG heads: by members of the LLG Assembly or directly by the people. After careful consideration, the Cabinet approved both methods, depending on the preferences of the respective provincial governments. Eight provinces will maintain the current system of electing LLG heads by councillors in the LLG Assembly, including Hela, Southern Highlands, Enga, Western Highlands, Jiwaka, Simbu, Eastern Highlands, and Morobe. Meanwhile, twelve other provinces will elect their LLG Heads directly by the people, including Madang, East Sepik, West Sepik, Northern, Alotau, Central, Gulf, Western, Manus, New Ireland, West New Britain, and East New Britain.

Minister Eoe reaffirmed the tentative dates for the 2024 LLG Elections. The issue of writs is scheduled for Thursday, 25th July 2024, with nominations closing on Thursday, 1st August 2024. Polling is set to start on Saturday, 24th August 2024, and will end on Friday, 6th September 2024. The return of writs is expected on or before Friday, 27th September 2024.

With the LLG election confirmed for July 2024, Minister Eoe appealed to all provincial and district administrations, LLG administrations, Ward councillors, public servants, and communities to support the PNG Electoral Commission in conducting successful elections. He urged all Provincial and District Administrations to mobilize resources to ensure the LLG election is successfully conducted.

Minister Eoe emphasized the importance of the LLG Election as a national event, stating that the Marape/Rosso Government is committed to delivering the 2024 LLG Election as scheduled. He assured that the National Government has committed to providing the necessary funds for the successful conduct of the LLG Election.





This announcement marks a significant step in the preparation for the upcoming elections, reflecting the government's commitment to democratic processes and local governance.

Also read