Newly Commissioned Patrol Vessel to Enhance PNG Police Capabilities

The newly commissioned Police Patrol Vessel (PPV) Minigulai is set to greatly expand the operational capacity of the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary (RPNGC). According to PNG Foreign Affairs Minister Justin Tkatchenko, the PPV Minigulai is the largest vessel ever acquired by the RPNGC and will enable extensive expeditionary work, allowing access to even the most remote parts of the country’s many islands.

This significant addition to the RPNGC’s fleet comes under the PNG-Australia Bilateral Security Agreement, signed in 2023. Minister Tkatchenko expressed profound gratitude to Australia for their support in this initiative.

The commissioning ceremony, described as a historic occasion by Minister Tkatchenko, was attended by prominent officials including Prime Minister James Marape, Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus, Police Commissioner David Manning, and Commissioner of the Australian Federal Police Reece Kershaw.

“Australia and Papua New Guinea relations couldn't be stronger,” Tkatchenko stated, highlighting the importance of their partnership in security as a critical aspect of their long-term relationship. The Minister noted that the Bilateral Security Agreement is progressive, as evidenced by the current implementation processes, including the introduction of the PPV Minigulai and ongoing efforts to build policing capacity.

The event also marks the commencement of the 30th Australia-PNG Ministerial Forum, with further bilateral discussions scheduled for Wednesday between ministers from both governments.

Also