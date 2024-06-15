In a significant gesture of international support, India has donated US$1 million worth of medical supplies to assist with disaster relief efforts in Papua New Guinea. The donation is aimed at aiding the victims of the recent landslide in the Mulitaka area of Enga Province.

India Donates $1 Million Worth of Medical Supplies for Papua New Guinea Disaster Relief

The medical supplies were officially received by Enga Provincial Administrator Mr. Sandis Tsaka, who accepted the donation on behalf of the Enga Provincial Government. This aid from India is expected to play a crucial role in addressing the immediate healthcare needs of those affected by the landslide.

The landslide has prompted a robust international response, with several other countries also contributing to the Enga relief initiative. The collective support underscores the global community's commitment to assisting Papua New Guinea during this challenging time.

Mr. Tsaka expressed gratitude for the timely assistance, highlighting the importance of such international aid in disaster recovery efforts. The medical supplies from India will significantly enhance the capacity of local health services to respond to the crisis and provide essential care to the affected population.

