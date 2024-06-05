The opposition team walked out of parliament today after Papua New Guinea Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Job Pomat, ruled the notice for the Vote of No Confidence (VoNC) out of order based on a technicality.

Opposition Walks Out as PNG Parliament Speaker Rules Vote of No Confidence Out of Order [Photo by PNG Parliament Media]

In his address to Parliament, Pomat explained that the five names supporting the VoNC notice from the opposition team were not written in the correct format as specified in the legal writs. Pomat stated, "I represent the interests of the country, and I am not in favor of either side of the government. It is for the good of the country, and for good precedence. We need to set procedures right, and Standing Orders must be acknowledged."

He further emphasized that the matter is of constitutional importance and that it is appropriate for the court and legal experts to intervene for further deliberations. Following the Private Business Committee's (PBC) decision, the opposition team expressed their disagreement with the ruling on their VoNC motion.

Pomat acknowledged their point of order and overruled the PBC committee. The Speaker intervened to ensure fairness on both sides after dissension from the government led by Prime Minister James Marape. Pomat's ruling required the parliament to vote on the decision, resulting in 69 members opposing the Speaker's ruling to entertain the VoNC, with no ministers voting in favor of the decision.

Parliament has been adjourned to Tuesday, September 3rd, at 2 PM. According to Pomat, Parliament will decide whether to proceed with the current notice of VoNC or allow for a new motion to be brought forward after seeking advice from the court.





