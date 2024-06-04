France Delivers Crucial Aid to PNG Following Landslide Disaster

Port Moresby, PNG – Humanitarian aid flown in from Tahiti, French Polynesia, arrived at Port Moresby at midday today. The aid, intended for over 500 families affected by a massive landslide in Mulitaka, Enga, was received at the APEC terminal by the French ambassador to Papua New Guinea (PNG), Guillaume Lemoine.

Ambassador Lemoine emphasized the commitment of the French government and people to assist those impacted by the disaster. "Our government and the people of France have reached out to provide humanitarian aid to those affected by the massive landslide in Mulitaka, Enga. We stand ready to support our partners in their time of need," he stated.

Massive landslide in Mulitaka, Enga killed hundreds of people

The PNG government, represented by Acting Chief of Defence Commodore Philip Polewar, expressed profound gratitude for the aid. Commodore Polewar, who was present to receive the donation, praised the French government's swift response and generosity.

The relief supplies are expected to be transported to Mt. Hagen later today, ensuring that essential aid reaches the affected areas promptly.

