Timely intervention by the police saved the lives of two young girls trapped inside a house surrounded by a violent mob in Port Moresby's Erima suburb last night. The rescue operation was led by 7 Mile Police Station Commander Inspector Ben Wiai.

According to Inspector Wiai, the incident began when a man, allegedly under the influence of illicit drugs, went on a rampage, indiscriminately attacking people. He was eventually subdued but sustained injuries during the scuffle.

Heroic Police Rescue Trapped Girls from Mob Attack in Erima, Port Moresby [Photo by Port Moresby Police]

The chaos escalated as a vengeful mob retaliated by attacking anyone in sight at the settlement. Several people were reportedly slashed during the confrontation, according to Inspector Wiai.

Amid the turmoil, a woman fleeing the scene locked the two children inside a house, inadvertently putting their lives at risk. The mob then surrounded the house and was allegedly on the verge of setting it on fire when the police arrived.

Inspector Wiai recounted his experience, stating that he was on his way home after work when the police operations center dispatched the call over the police radio network. "I heard about the incident and went straight to Erima settlement with some police units," Inspector Wiai said. "Our presence forced the hooligans to flee, and we broke the door and rescued the two children."

The swift and decisive action of the police ensured the safety of the children and prevented further escalation of violence in the settlement.

