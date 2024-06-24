Port Moresby, PNG - Lotto Papua New Guinea has officially opened its new shop today at Rangeview Plaza, Level 2. The national lottery, which is recognized and licensed by the PNG National Gaming Control Board (NGCB), aims to revolutionize lottery participation by making it more accessible and convenient through online jackpot games and instant scratch-offs.

Revolutionizing Lotteries: 321 Lotto Opens Shop in Port Moresby’s Rangeview Plaza [Photo by Kalang News]





Following a successful launch and operation in Vanuatu last year, 321 Lotto has expanded its reach to Papua New Guinea, partnering with INTERLINC, Post PNG, and EMTV to enhance its services.





At the grand opening, Chief Operations Officer Aaron Egan announced that while the 321 Lotto shop is currently only operational in Port Moresby, the company aims to expand nationwide by the end of the year. To facilitate this growth, 321 Lotto will coordinate its cash-out payments through Post PNG and plans to establish branches in Madang, Hagen, and Lae.





Beyond gaming, 321 Lotto is committed to a robust Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program. In collaboration with the NGCB, a portion of the lottery's proceeds will support various community initiatives, including sponsoring sporting events throughout the country.





The launch of the 321 Lotto shop at Rangeview Plaza marks an exciting development for lottery enthusiasts in Port Moresby, offering a new level of convenience and community engagement.





