From PNG Farms to Global Cups: Women Driving the Coffee Revolution

PORT MORESBY – The Australian High Commission in Papua New Guinea highlighted the achievements of PNG women in revolutionizing the coffee industry on Sustainable Gastronomy Day.

Elaine Amos, from Namalu Coffee, emerged as a pivotal figure in this transformation, propelled by Australian support that enabled her and other PNG women coffee producers to participate in the Melbourne International Coffee Expo (MICE) last year. This initiative has paved the way for Elaine and her husband to expand their market reach into Australia, the Middle East, and Asia.

Reflecting on her journey, Elaine expressed gratitude for the opportunities created by MICE, stating, “If I didn’t go to MICE, I wouldn’t have had the motivation to then go to Ethiopia and Dubai, from which I am now able to secure a lot of huge markets. MICE also helped me to identify other women coffee exporters from the PNG Women in Coffee Association that I can work with.”

The Australian High Commission emphasized the profound impact of empowering PNG women in the coffee sector, enhancing economic growth while promoting PNG’s premium coffee globally. This celebration underscores PNG’s commitment to sustainable development and its burgeoning reputation in the global coffee market.

As PNG continues to empower its women entrepreneurs in coffee production, Sustainable Gastronomy Day serves as a moment to recognize their resilience and innovation, ensuring the world can appreciate the distinct flavors of PNG coffee.





