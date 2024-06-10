Hull FC Signs PNG International Stars Judah Rimbu and Treigh Stewart

Hull FC has added two Papua New Guinea rugby players, Judah Rimbu and Treigh Stewart, to their team for the 2025 season. This move is part of Hull FC's plan to strengthen their squad.

Judah Rimbu is a talented hooker who has played for the PNG Hunters in Queensland's Hostplus Cup. He will be a key player for Hull FC, especially with the retirement of their long-time hooker, Danny Houghton. Rimbu has also trained with the NRL side Dolphins and played for the PNG national team last autumn.

Judah Rimbu [PNG Hunters photo]

Treigh Stewart will join Hull FC immediately on an 18-month contract, with the option to extend. He has played for the PNG Prime Minister's 13 and spent time with the Melbourne Storm and St George Illawarra Dragons. Stewart is expected to arrive in the UK soon, once his visa is approved, after leaving the Brisbane Tigers.

Hull FC has already signed another hooker, Amir Bourouh, from Salford Red Devils, and with Rimbu joining, they are strengthening this important position.

To make room for these new players, Hull FC will release a current player. The team has also signed John Asiata for the 2025 season, along with Jed Cartwright, Ligi Sao, Herman Ese'ese, Jayden Okunbor, and Franklin Pele.

These new signings show Hull FC's commitment to improving their performance in the UK Super League.

Since the inception of The PNG Hunters Program, Papua New Guinea has been exporting players to play overseas in Australia and the United Kingdom. This program has been instrumental in providing talented PNG players with the opportunity to compete at higher levels of rugby, enhancing their skills and experience.

