PORT MORESBY – Scott Morris, Vice President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), arrived in Papua New Guinea today to engage with stakeholders and discuss ADB’s ongoing and future assistance programs in the country.

ADB Vice-President Visits Papua New Guinea [Photo by PNG Government]

Responsible for ADB’s operations in East Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific, Mr. Morris is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister James Marape, Minister Assisting the Prime Minister on Treasury Matters Ian Ling Stuckey, Minister of National Planning Ano Pala, Minister for Works and Highways Solan Mirisim, and other key government officials and development partners during his visit.

Discussions will center around ADB’s strategic priorities for supporting Papua New Guinea, focusing on enhancing infrastructure development to meet international standards, climate resilience, private sector growth, and human capital development.

“ADB is committed to diversifying and increasing funding sources for infrastructure development in Papua New Guinea, ensuring projects are resilient, future-proof, and deliver value for money,” stated Mr. Morris.

He highlighted ADB’s ongoing support for climate resilience, private sector initiatives, and human capital development in PNG, emphasizing the importance of sustainable development goals.

Currently, ADB’s assistance program in PNG prioritizes improving transport infrastructure, particularly roads and civil aviation, strengthening public sector management, and expanding access to essential services like energy, health, and education.

Moving forward, ADB aims to expand its support to include water, sanitation, hygiene, agriculture, and financial inclusion sectors within Papua New Guinea.

Since joining ADB in 1971, Papua New Guinea has benefited from 271 public sector loans, grants, and technical assistance projects totaling $4.7 billion as of 2023. ADB’s current sovereign portfolio for PNG includes 11 projects valued at $1.39 billion.

Established in 1966 and owned by 68 member countries, ADB remains dedicated to fostering inclusive, resilient, and sustainable development across Asia and the Pacific region, while striving to eradicate extreme poverty.

Mr. Morris’s visit underscores ADB’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with Papua New Guinea and supporting its development aspirations.

