Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea - Air Niugini's newest addition, a Boeing 737 aircraft with registration P2-PXB, successfully completed its maiden flight to Lae this morning. The inaugural service was piloted by Captain Claude Ario and First Officer Eric Niles.

Air Niugini's New Boeing 737 Takes Maiden Flight to Lae [Photo by Air Nuigini]

Air Niugini's Acting Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Gary Seddon, and Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. David Glover, were also onboard for the historic flight.

This new Boeing 737 features 162 seats, with 12 dedicated to business class and 150 in economy class. The aircraft will play a key role in supporting both domestic and international operations for Air Niugini until the introduction of the Airbus A220 fleet in late 2025.

passengers on the inaugural flight from Lae [photo by Air Nuigini]

To commemorate this special occasion, passengers on the inaugural flight from Lae to Port Moresby received Air Niugini merchandise upon arrival.

