PNG Hunters Overcome Jets' Comeback to Win 28-22

The Papua New Guinea Hunters showcased resilience and determination as they held off a fast-finishing Ipswich Jets side to secure a 28-22 victory in Round 16 of the Hostplus Cup. The thrilling encounter took place at North Ipswich Reserve in Ipswich, Australia, providing fans with an action-packed spectacle. The Hunters' early dominance was crucial, setting the stage for a hard-fought win that moved them into the top eight on the ladder.

The Hunters came out strong, with Alex Max making a significant impact by scoring two tries in quick succession, at the 5th and 9th minutes. Valentine Richard continued the momentum with another try in the 13th minute, giving the Hunters a comfortable early lead. Finley Glare and Judah Rimbu added to the tally with tries at the 25th and 34th minutes respectively. Jamie Mavoko was consistent with his conversions, successfully kicking goals in the 6th, 11th, 15th, and 36th minutes, ensuring the Hunters capitalized on their try-scoring opportunities.

Despite the Hunters' strong start, the Ipswich Jets refused to go down without a fight. Dray Ngatuere-Wroe ignited the comeback with a try just before halftime in the 39th minute. The Jets continued to apply pressure in the second half, with Arama Hau crossing the line in the 64th minute. Brandon Roberts and Mathew Lyons further closed the gap with tries in the 76th and 78th minutes, making the final moments of the game intensely competitive.

Brandon Roberts played a pivotal role in the Jets' fightback, not only scoring a try but also successfully converting three goals. His conversions at the 65th, 76th, and 79th minutes kept the Jets within striking distance, making the Hunters work hard to maintain their lead. Despite the late surge from the Jets, the Hunters' early efforts proved enough to secure the victory.

The Hunters' defense held firm in the dying moments of the game, repelling the Jets' final attacks to clinch the win. This victory was crucial for the Hunters as it propelled them into the top eight on the Hostplus Cup ladder. The win also demonstrated their ability to perform under pressure, an attribute that will be vital as they continue their campaign.

Overall, the match was a testament to the competitive spirit of both teams. The PNG Hunters' early dominance and the Ipswich Jets' relentless pursuit made for an exciting contest. As the Hunters look ahead to the remainder of the season, this victory will undoubtedly boost their confidence and reinforce their aspirations for the playoffs.

