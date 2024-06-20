Australia's Deputy Prime Minister Richard Miles recently visited the survivors of the devastating May 24 Mulitaka landslide, offering comfort and support while announcing an additional K5.6 million (A$2.2 million) in relief assistance from his government.

"You helped us in 2019 and 2020 when we were hit hard with bushfires. Now we are doing the same," Miles told the residents of Mulitaka. Accompanying him were Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong and Minister for International Development, Pacific, and Defence Industry Pat Conroy.

Australia Increases Aid to Mulitaka Landslide Survivors in PNG's Enga Province [Photo by Australian High Commission PNG]

Miles emphasized the urgency with which Australians responded upon hearing about the landslide, with the initial relief assistance of A$2.5 million (K6.4 million) being provided on May 27. Wong further announced an additional A$2.2 million (K5.6 million) in Mulitaka, bringing Australia's total aid to K12 million.

Enga Governor Sir Peter Ipatas expressed gratitude towards Miles and his delegation, including Australian High Commissioner John Feakes, for their generosity. Sir Peter also highlighted the importance of continued Australian support for the long-term resettlement process.

The tragic landslide, triggered by the collapse of Mt. Mugaolo, resulted in the burial of at least 165 people as boulders and tonnes of soil descended into the Lagaip River, engulfing the entire Tuliparo village.

In a separate gesture of support, Santos donated K1 million towards recovery efforts and the rebuilding of housing and infrastructure. Santos Managing Director and CEO, Kevin Gallagher, stated that the funds would be paid into the PNG Chamber of Resources and Energy (CORE) Trust Account, managed by the Industry Working Committee led by Barrick Niugini Limited, with participation from Santos, TotalEnergies, ExxonMobil PNG, and Newmont.

Gallagher expressed his sorrow over the loss, noting that one of Santos' contractors and his three children were among the victims. "As we join our colleagues in PNG to mourn their loss, our thoughts go out to their family and friends," he said.

