SP PNG Hunters Secure 30-12 Win Over Northern Pride in Dominant Display

In a thrilling match at the National Football Stadium in Port Moresby, the SP PNG Hunters emerged victorious over the Northern Pride with a final score of 30-12. The Hunters dominated the game from the start, showcasing their offensive prowess with a series of well-executed tries. Sanny Wabo opened the scoring for the Hunters at the 15th minute, followed by tries from Alex Max at the 25th minute, Finley Glare at the 39th minute, Benji Kot at the 44th minute, and Elijah Roltinga sealing the victory with a try at the 79th minute.

P PNG Hunters Secure 30-12 Win Over Northern Pride in Dominant Display [Photo by SP PNG HUNTERS MEDIA]

Despite a valiant effort from the Northern Pride, who managed to score two tries early in the game courtesy of Braidon Burns at the 2nd and 7th minutes, they were unable to match the Hunters' intensity throughout the match. Thomas Duffy also contributed to the Pride's scoreboard with conversion kicks at the 4th and 8th minutes.

The Hunters' dominance was further highlighted by the impeccable kicking performance of Finley Glare, who successfully converted all of their tries, securing crucial points for his team at the 26th, 39th, 45th, and 79th minutes. The relentless display of skill and determination from the SP PNG Hunters delighted the home crowd, securing a well-deserved victory over the Northern Pride.

