Papua New Guinea's Gurney Airport Upgrade Project Takes Flight with Groundbreaking Ceremony

In a momentous occasion for Papua New Guinea's air transport sector, the National Government, in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank and key partners, celebrated the official commencement of construction for the Gurney Airport Upgrade Project. The groundbreaking ceremony, held today, coincided with the launch of phase two of the Civil Aviation Development Investment Project (CADIP II).

Under the visionary leadership of the Government of Papua New Guinea and with the steadfast support of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the Civil Aviation Development Investment Project aims to revolutionize the nation's aviation infrastructure. Phase two of CADIP marks a significant milestone in this endeavor, with the Gurney Airport Upgrade Project being the flagship initiative.

Awarded to China Railway Construction Engineering Group Co. Ltd (CRCEG) on December 15, 2023, the Gurney Airport Upgrade Project represents a substantial investment of PGK 76.84 million. This strategic partnership underscores a commitment to enhancing connectivity, efficiency, and safety within Papua New Guinea's aviation sector.

The commencement of construction activities at Gurney Airport signals a new era of progress and development. The project's scope encompasses a range of enhancements, from runway upgrades to terminal facilities, promising to elevate the airport's capabilities to meet the growing demands of air travel.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, government officials and project stakeholders expressed optimism about the project's potential to catalyze economic growth and facilitate greater regional integration. They highlighted the collaborative efforts driving this ambitious undertaking and reiterated their dedication to realizing Papua New Guinea's aviation aspirations.

As construction progresses, anticipation mounts for the transformative impact of the Gurney Airport Upgrade Project. With improved infrastructure and expanded capabilities, Papua New Guinea is poised to emerge as a regional aviation hub, fostering greater connectivity and opportunities for its citizens and visitors alike.

Also read