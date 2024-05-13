Air Niugini Welcomes Third Boeing 737 Aircraft

Air Niugini, Papua New Guinea's national airline, has announced the arrival of its third Boeing 737 aircraft in Port Moresby, enhancing its operational capabilities and passenger services.

The aircraft, registered as P2-PXB (Bravo), landed in Port Moresby on Sunday, May 12th, signifying a significant addition to Air Niugini's fleet. With a seating configuration of 162, comprising 12 business class and 150 economy class seats, the new Boeing 737 will facilitate the airline's domestic and international operations.

Air Niugini's third Boeing 737 aircraft, PX Bravo parked at Jacksons International airport, Port Moresby this morning.[Photo by Air Niugini]





Acting Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Gary Seddon, expressed his enthusiasm for the latest addition, stating that the Boeing 737s will play a crucial role in supporting Air Niugini's operations until the introduction of Airbus A220 aircraft in late 2025.





The introduction of the Boeing 737s marks a strategic move by Air Niugini to replace Fokker aircraft operations, particularly on domestic trunk routes, aiming to increase capacity and improve passenger experience. Mr. Seddon acknowledged the contribution of the Fokker jets over the years while emphasizing the reliability, comfort, and safety provided by the Boeing 737s.

"We are grateful for the support and loyalty of our valued customers," Mr. Seddon remarked, expressing optimism for the future. He highlighted the airline's commitment to overcoming challenges related to jet fuel and airport infrastructure, focusing on network expansion, value for money, and schedule reliability.

The arrival of the third Boeing 737 aircraft underscores Air Niugini's dedication to modernizing its fleet and enhancing its services, reaffirming its position as a leading airline in the Pacific region.





