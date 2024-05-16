SP PNG Hunters Gear Up for Ipswich Jets Round 10 Clash

The hunt is on in the 2024 season, with the SP PNG Hunters set to host the Ipswich Jets at a packed Santos National Football Stadium this Saturday, May 18th, for Round 10 of the QRL Hostplus Cup. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 pm.





After a challenging start to the season, the Hunters have steadily improved, applying lessons from each game. Their progress was evident in their recent shut-out victory over the Blackhawks in Townsville and an impressive win against the competition-leading Northern Pride last Sunday. Last week’s performance was the Hunters' most complete showing of the season, as they responded with 30 unanswered points after conceding two early tries, demonstrating their growing resilience and discipline under Head Coach Paul Aiton.





Aiton praised his team's defensive improvements, particularly their ability to turn defense into attack. "Our defensive positioning and decision-making on the edges were superb last week," Aiton said. "Tries to Alex Max and Elijah Roltinga came from our improved defensive systems."





Key to the Hunters' success this season has been the consistency in their lineup. The forward trio of Ila Alu, Benji Kot, and Whallan Tau-Loi has been instrumental, with Alu leading by example. "Alu is a tireless worker and a vital contributor around the ruck," Aiton noted. Tau-Loi, averaging just over 30 tackles a game, has shown promising development, while Kot continues to be a dynamic force on the left edge.





The Hunters have also built repeatable actions in attack, averaging 28.75 points per game, the fourth-highest in the QRL. Their spine has been effective, with Judah Rimbu managing a dynamic forward rotation to create attacking opportunities.





Facing the 15th-placed Ipswich Jets, who have only one win from their first eight games, the Hunters are looking to extend their winning streak. Despite their low ranking, the Jets have shown they can compete, with narrow losses to Redcliffe and Burleigh earlier in the season. "The Jets are not to be underestimated," warned Hunters five-eighth Joshua Lau. "We need to focus on our game and not take them lightly."

In their last encounter in Round 8 of 2023, the Hunters outscored the Jets 40-28 in a high-scoring match, with Jamie Mavoko impressing with six conversions from seven attempts.





Team List





Sanny Wabo Brandon Nima Alex Max Elijah Roltinga Solo Wane Joshua Lau Jamie Mavoko Valentine Richard Judah Rimbu Anthony Worot Whallan Tau-Loi Benjamin Kelly Ila Alu (c) Finley Glare Robert Mathias Koso Bandi Seal Kalo Bruce Bawase





With a determined squad and home crowd support, the Hunters are poised to showcase their improvements and secure a victory against the Ipswich Jets.





Also read











