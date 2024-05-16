Nomane Accuses Marape of Playing Politics at the Expense of PNG Economy

Deputy Leader of the Opposition in Papua New Guinea, James Nomane, MP, has slammed recent remarks by Assistant Treasurer Hon. Ling-Stuckey about PNG's credit rating and his claimed budget repair accomplishments. Nomane labeled these assertions as delusional, contending that the country's borrowing capacity and Ling-Stuckey's so-called budget discipline do nothing to address the rising cost of goods and services or the cost-of-living crisis impacting all Papua New Guineans.

"Is this the same Assistant Treasurer who dodged the economic debate at APEC Haus?" Nomane questioned. "Please, step into the public eye, answer questions, and clarify how you intend to tackle inflation, decrease unemployment, and restore investor confidence. Stop avoiding reality."

Deputy Leader of the Opposition in Papua New Guinea, James Nomane, MP [Photo credit: Kalang News]

Nomane also denounced the power grab by Prime Minister James Marape, who has assumed the roles of both Prime Minister and Treasurer, suggesting it reveals profound insecurity regarding the upcoming vote of no confidence (VONC). Nomane claims Marape's real intention in becoming Treasurer is to control the warrants and perpetuate selective warranting. This practice, according to Nomane, hinders the implementation timelines for all sectors, districts, and provinces, micromanages the economy, stifles productivity, and hampers growth.

"Selective warranting is a nefarious tool wielded by Marape to reward loyal MPs and entice others who need funding for their districts and provinces," Nomane asserted. "This is pork barrel politics that fosters inequality, violates the constitution, and is illegal."

Nomane accused Marape of prioritizing political maneuvering over national interest, highlighting billions of Kina funneled into Connect PNG, paid to cronies, and allocated to dubious projects to build his war chest for the vote of no confidence. "What about the country? Are the 96 districts and 22 provinces too big for Marape's twisted ambition to become a hegemon? Is PNG a democracy or a dictatorship?" Nomane asked.

Nomane pointed out that Marape and Ling-Stuckey have borrowed over K32 billion since 2019, an unprecedented amount in just five years. "So, where is the business investment? Where are the one million jobs? Where is the agricultural revolution?" he inquired.

"Simply put, Marape's focus on politics is killing the PNG economy," Nomane concluded. "He should stop using grandiose terms like 'scorecard' and visit a local market, a convenience shop, or rural PNG to see how he has miserably failed the people."

Also read