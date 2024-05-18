Judah Rimbu's Hat-Trick Propels PNG Hunters to Third Consecutive Win

The PNG Hunters secured a thrilling home victory and their third consecutive win, setting a benchmark for the season with a 34-18 triumph over the bottom-placed Jets. Judah Rimbu’s hat-trick and tries from Elijah Roltinga, Jamie Mavoko, Benji Kot, and rookie Finley Glare highlighted an impressive performance.

Despite a tough challenge from the Jets, who scored twice in the 2nd and 15th minutes, Rimbu restored confidence for the Hunters with his try in the 20th minute. The Hunters faced a 12-8 deficit but Rimbu’s second try allowed them to overtake the Ben Cross-coached Jets.

As the first half drew to a close, Roltinga, a product of the Kimbe Cutters, scored a crucial try just before the break, giving the South Pacific Brewery-sponsored side a 16-14 lead heading into the sheds. The second half saw solid defensive efforts from both sides until the Hunters broke through with a haul of four tries, sealing the match in style.

The Jets managed a single try in the second half, scored by Luke Maddaford, but it wasn’t enough to stop the fast-finishing Hunters. Head coach Paul Aiton acknowledged the scrappy start but praised his team for their resilience and ability to secure the victory. This win propels the Hunters up the Queensland Hostplus Cup ladder.

Aiton expressed his readiness to lead the team to Australia next Sunday for an away match against the seventh-placed Mackay Cutters, aiming to extend their winning streak.

